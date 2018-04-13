on 04/13/2018 |

Earl Odle, 83, of Hestand, KY, passed away Friday, April 13th, at his home.

Earl was born in Monroe County, KY on September 2, 1934, a son of the late Desta (Shaw) and Lushen Odle.

He was a member of Rock Valley Church of Christ. He worked as a HVAC contractor.

On March 11, 1955, he married, Wilma Sprowl Odle, who survives of Hestand, KY.

Earl is also survived by four daughters, Patricia Hume (Dr. Timothy), of Tompkinsville, KY; Carol Sue Odle, of Lexington, KY; Meshell Odle (Karyl), of Jacksonville, FL; and Cheri Munato (Michael), of Winchester, KY; one son, Tim Odle (Janet), of Tompkinsville, KY, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Earl is also survived by one brother, David Odle, of Tompkinsville, KY; six sisters, Mary Ann Survance, of Indianapolis, IN; Sara Barron, of Georgia; Maggie Hutcherson of Indianapolis, IN; Maxine Wright, of Georgia; Margie Browning, of Georgia; and Marcella Odle-Sligar, of Georgia.

He is preceded in death by a son, Michael Odle; three brothers, Ralph Odle, Edley Odle, Railey Odle; and one sister, Alice Brown.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 15th, 2018. Visitation is Saturday from 5-8 P.M., and Sunday from 6:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M.

Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bailey Cemetery.