on 11/04/2018 |

Earl Porter McCoy of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years and 26 days. He was born in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Sunday, October 7, 1928, the son of Elmer and Euvie (Porter) McCoy. He was of Christian faith, a member of Burkesville First Christian Church, a U. S. Army Veteran, owner of McCoy Chevrolet, and a lifelong farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold McCoy, Stanford McCoy, Virgil B. McCoy, sisters, Elnora Scott, Lila Craig, brothers-in-law, Yule Grider, Vernon Grider, J. B. Grider, Shelley Grider, Allen William Grider, Johnny Kearns, Bobby Brummett, Randy Gibson, and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Grider, Nadine Grider, Mary Elizabeth Grider. He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Cricket” (Grider) McCoy of Burkesville, Kentucky, daughters, Janet (Johnny) Kinslow of Glasgow, Kentucky, Karen (Duane) Rector of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Albert (Dimple) Grider of Columbia, Kentucky, James Grider, Jessie (Brenda) Grider, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, sisters-in-law, Kathleen Kearns of Anderson, Indiana, Louise Brummett, Dottie Gibson, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.