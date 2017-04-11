EARLY MONDAY GUNFIRE IN GLASGOW

Early Monday morning, Glasgow Police were dispatched to a complaint of “Shots Fired” in the area of 300 block of E. Washington Street in Glasgow, Kentucky. Once at the scene, they found 23 year old Shaquille Jordan had been shot.

Jordan was flown to a hospital in Louisville where he is listed in stable condition. Glasgow Police will continue to follow leads on this investigation. Anyone with information on this is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or contact the Criminal Investigations Department Detective S. Shields at (270) 651-5151.