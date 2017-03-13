EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF BOWLING GREEN MAN

Early morning accident claims the life of a Bowling Green man.

Around 12:30am yesterday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle injury collision at the on-ramp from Interstate Drive to northbound Interstate 65.

50 year old Brent Goodin, of Bowling Green, was operating a 2009 Dodge pickup and traveling northbound on the on-ramp from Interstate Drive to northbound Interstate 65 when he went off the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

Mr. Goodin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Michael Waggener. No other details are available for release at this time.