EARLY MORNING CHASE AT A BARREN RIVER BOAT RAMP RESULTS IN DRUG ARRESTS AND STOLEN CAR RECOVERY

on 01/01/2019 |

Around 7:30 New Years morning a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle sitting at Lonnie White Boat Ramp while doing a patrol of the area. The Deputy turned into the parking lot and the vehicle sped away onto Barren River Road.  The vehicle accelerated attempting to flee. A check of the registration plate confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Brownsville, KY. Deputies pursued the vehicle and after a short time was able to get the vehicle stopped with the assistance from Bowling Green City Police and Kentucky State Police. The driver was identified as 36 year old Joseph Raby of Bowling Green. Raby was taken into custody without further incident. A passenger, who  waslater identified as 40 year old Mya Bailey, also of Bowling Green fled from the vehicle prior to being taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Both subjects were arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on individual charges as follows: Joseph Raby: Speeding 15 mph over the limit Reckless Driving Operating on Suspended License Dui 1st Aggravated Fleeing and Evading Police – 1st Degree- Motor Vehicle Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – Police Officer (18 counts) Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disp. Auto $500 or more under $10000 Tampering with Physical Evidence Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1St Offense – Meth Drug Paraphernalia  Buy/Possess Criminal Mischief 1st Degree Serving a Warrant for other agency

Mya Bailey: Receiving stolen property under $10,000; Tampering with physical evidence Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 3rd or >Offense Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess Public Intoxication

