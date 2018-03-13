Logo


**UPDATE** LANES NOW OPEN-EASTBOUND LANES BLOCKED ON CUMBERLAND PARKWAY

on 03/13/2018

**UPDATE**  Lanes now open

A crash on the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Parkway has both eastbound lanes blocked at exit 14 in Glasgow. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews from Barren County are en route to the scene.

Because of the location of the crash motorists are able to detour to off ramp at exit 14 and use the exit 14 on-ramp to get back on the parkway. However delays and congestion are expected until lanes open back up. An alternate route may be best. An update will be sent when the lanes open back up

