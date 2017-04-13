JUDGE HALE HONORED BETA STUDENTS AT EASTERN ELEMENTARY



Around 30 students gathered in the Eastern Elementary Library yesterday afternoon to welcome Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale. Judge Hale is making his way around the county to honor the elementary BETA students and to talk to them about everything from leadership to the importance of saying please and thank you and the importance of a firm handshake:

BETA sponsor Britney Jones is in her 6th year at Eastern Elementary and she says that many of these students she has had since they began school. Jones says that it is so important for children to be involved in organizations:

At a recent competition, Eastern Elementary BETA students competed in areas of music, academic and others.