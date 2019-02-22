EASTERN ELEMENTARY TO HOST REGIONAL GOVERNOR’S CUP COMPETITION

on 02/22/2019 |

On Saturday, March 2, local schools will gather to take part in the Region 10 Elementary Governor’s Cup Competition, an academic event sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition.

Participating schools are: Austin Tracy Elementary, Bonnieville Elementary, Cub Rub Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Edmonson County 5-6 Center, Gamaliel Elementary, Highland Elementary, Hiseville Elementary, Joe Harrison Carter Elementary, LeGrande Elementary, Memorial Elementary, Munfordville Elementary, North Jackson Elementary, Park City Elementary, Red Cross Elementary, South Green Elementary, Temple Hill Elementary, and Tompkinsville Elementary.

The Governor’s Cup features eight events, including Quick Recall, which is the only event open to the public. Quick Recall will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the school.