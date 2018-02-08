Logo


EASTERN KENTUCKY AMBULANCE OFFICIALS PLEAD GUILTY TO HEALTH CARE FRAUD

on 08/02/2018

Ambulance service officials plead guilty to fraud

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people at an eastern Kentucky ambulance service have pleaded guilty to health care fraud for submitting false bills for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.

News outlets cited court records in reporting that Arrow-Med Ambulance owner Hershel Jay Arrowood; his wife, Lesa Arrowood, who handled billing; and manager Terry Herald entered guilty pleas Tuesday in federal court in Lexington.

An indictment says the group would lie about patients’ medical conditions so they could transport them to treatments and have Medicaid or Medicare pay for it. Medicaid and Medicare will pay for ambulance runs, but only if they are medically necessary.

They are set to be sentenced in October and face up to 10 years in prison. Court records say the company and the Arrowoods also are liable for repaying nearly $250,000.

