on 07/31/2018 |

This Friday, a community event will be held at Gorin Park from 11am-3pm so that you can have a chance to enjoy a meal and get to meet some of the first responders who are on the front lines for your protection and safety 24/7, 365 days a year. I spoke with Sergeant Terry Flatt about the event. Here’s that interview

073118flatt

Come out, bring the family, and enjoy this time with those who protect and serve our community.