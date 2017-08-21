on 08/21/2017 |

Eclipse Traffic Update – 10:30am Eastern

I65 conditions are very slow southbound between Mile Points 100 – 83. The primary reason for this is the I65 widening project construction zone. Three lanes are being reduced to two. Traffic impacts to this lane reduction are obviously being magnified due to an increase in volume today for the eclipse event. Once south of Mile Point 83, traffic is flowing normally.

Bluegrass Parkway is also backed up as westbound motorists approach Elizabethtown. This is due to the I65 congestion at the interchange.

Western Kentucky Parkway traffic is moderate to heavy but is moving normally.

US 62 through Elizabethtown is also heavy as motorists detour off I65 trying to cut over to Western Kentucky Parkway.

Motorists are once again reminded as the eclipse event begins… do not stop on shoulders of roadways to observe. Park in an area off of roadway and right away.