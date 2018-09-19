ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH HEADLINED THE LATEST MEETING OF THE BARREN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

on 09/19/2018 |

Economic Development and Growth were the topics that dominated yesterday’s Barren Fiscal Court meeting. County Judge-Excutive, Micheal Hale, gave a presentation on some of the industrial investments and added jobs that have been added.

One item of growth Hale talked about was the addition of Alliant Technologies, which was sharing a space with Span Tech. Fittingly so, Span Tech manufactures conveyer belts and Alliant manufactures the control panel boxes to be used on conveyer belts. Also, adding the new resource of the Barren County ATC, allows a direct workforce connection to jobs in the community.

091918hale1

Hale also showed an aerial map of the Highland Glen Industrial Park, that, with recent expansions, is all but full.

091918hale2

Former Barren County Judge-Executive and current Secretary of the Labor Cabinet for the State of Kentucky, David Dickerson, addressed the fiscal court. Dickerson was first appointed by Governor Matt Bevin as Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet at the beginning of the governor’s term. Since Bevin’s term began, Dickerson cited over $16.7 Billion in new industry and the creation of over 45,000 jobs.

Based on his experience and familiarity of Bevin’s vision to make Kentucky a hub for engineering and manufacturing, his advice is the Barren County can’t do it alone.

He added that just recently, an aluminum plant announced a super expansion in Greenup County that was the result of 5 counties working together. Dickerson says, his cabinet wants to help Barren County.