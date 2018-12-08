on 08/12/2018 |

Eddie B Smith, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, August 10th, suddenly, in Tompkinsville, KY.

Eddie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 11, 1929, son of the late Hallie (Hammer) Smith Kerr and Eddie Smith. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jackie Dale Smith.

He had worked in Automotive Parts Sales for many years, he was a 58 year member of the Tompkisville Masonic Lodge # 753, 3rd degree, Master Mason, Shriner, & 32nd degree Scottish Rite, had been very active in his community for many years and was a member of the Tompkinsville 1st Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Ida Mae Kingery, special friend, Hazel Curtis, niece, Georgetta Kingery all of Tompkinsville, KY; nephew, Dr. Joe Eagle Kingery of Pikeville, KY, & 2 great-nephews, Logan & Evan Kingery

Funeral Service will be at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Monday, August 13th, with Dr. Tom Stokes officiating. Interment at Mill Creek Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.

Visitation, Sunday 1-8 PM and Monday 6 AM-1 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Masonic service will be Sunday, 7 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial donations to, Mill Creek Cemetery or Kosair Children Hospital.