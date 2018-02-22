Logo


EDDIE G MORGAN

on 02/22/2018

Eddie G. Morgan, 89, of Glasgow, died Thursday, February 22, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Utica, KY the son of the late Charles H. and Dorothy Cornelius Morgan. Mr. Morgan served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and later retired after 33 years of service with a rank of Major from the Kentucky National Guard. He was the last active charter member of Glenview Christian Church in Glasgow and was a former member and a past president of the Glasgow Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by 3 daughters; June Vaughn and husband John of Glasgow, Cam Matthews and husband Luke of Owensboro and Pamela Strodtbeck and husband Bob of Orlando, FL, and 4 grandchildren; Charlotte Strodtbeck, Richard Strodtbeck, Morgan Vaughn and John P. Vaughn II. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his wife Anna Marie Meihls Morgan, 2 grandchildren Stefanie Alyss Matthews and Kevin Morgan Matthews, a sister Anita Jones and an aunt Lt. Col. Luta Mae McGrath.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Burial with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow, will be in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm until 8pm and Saturday from 11am until 2pm.

