Eddie Jewell Broady, 99 of Glasgow, died Saturday February 11, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Jim Broady and Rose Abner Broady. Mr. Broady was a Furnace Operator for The Corning Glass Company for over 42 years. After retirement, he farmed and was a member of the Briar Gate Presbyterian Church in Louisville.

Survivors include 1 sister Lorine Smith of Glasgow; 2 grandsons Ernie Broady (Deniese) and Mark Broady both of Adolphus; 3 great grandchildren Janetta Gray (Patrick) of Horse Cave, Jessica Gibson (Jason) of Lexington and Jeremy Broady (Haven) of Alvaton; 4 great great grandchildren; daughter in law Sandra Broady of Adolphus; special niece Nancy Broady of Campbellsville. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Laura Frances Crews Broady; 1 son James Butler Broady; 2 brothers Hubert Broady and Robert “Bob” Broady; 1 granddaughter Janice Ruth Broady.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday February 14, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Union Methodist Church Cemetery in Allen County. Visitation will be after 2:00pm at the funeral home.