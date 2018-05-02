on 02/05/2018 |

Edgar Alexander, 69 of Gallatin, Tn. passed peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at his residence

The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Dr. A.D. and Lena Preston Alexander. He was a grocer owning his own business. He was a U S Army veteran.

Edgar is survived by his wife Beverly Clark Alexander; three sons, John David Alexander (Dee Dee), Michael Alexander (Melissa), Robert Alexander (Erin); one brother, Alonzo Alexander, Jr., two sisters, Laurie Alexander and Janet Drummond.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation Thurs. 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the funeral home