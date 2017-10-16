on 10/16/2017 |

Edgar Day, 80 of Munfordville passed away at 10:25pm Saturday, Oct. 14 at NHC in Glasgow. He was born in Cub Run on October 27, 1936 to the late Robert Olin Day & Ursula Thompson Day. Edgar was a retired employee of Louisville Bedding Co. in Munfordville, a member of the Reams Church and a Navy veteran.

He was preceded in death by a brother Wayland Day and a sister Rebecca Blair

He is survived by his wife Lila Day

3 sons- Willis Day and Robert Day both of Munfordville and Daniel Deen of California

2 daughters-Kathy Mattingly & hus. Steve of Upton, Tina Hodges & hus. Wesley of Bonnieville

5 grandchildren-Tyler Holthouser & wife Caitlyn, Caitlyn Riggs & hus. Jeremy, Jacob Hodges & wife Ashley, Blain Mattingly & Kurt Deen

4 great-grandsons-Benjamin & Elijah Holthouser and Dylan & Liam Riggs

2 brothers-Willis Day of Brownsville and Chester Day of Louisville

A graveside service for Edgar Day will be 1pm Tuesday at the Day Cemetery in Cub Run. There will be no public visitation. The procession for the graveside service will be leaving from Sego Funeral Home at 12:30pm Tuesday, the public is invited to follow the family to the final resting place. The family will be meeting at the Jameson House Restaurant in Bonnieville for coffee, Monday Oct. 16 from 5-7pm, if anyone would like to come and visit with them.