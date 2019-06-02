on 02/06/2019 |

Edgar Evan Sprowl , Jr., 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 5th, at his home.

Edgar was born in Barren County, KY on September 13, 1949, a son of Virginia (Dyer) Sprowl, of Tompkinsville, KY and the late Edgar Evan Sprowl , Sr.

On March 10, 1973, he was united in marriage to Linda Biggerstaff at Tompkinsville Church of Christ by Bro. Darrell Beard.

He worked at South Central Bank in Tompkinsville from January 1972 until his retirement in January 2016.

Edgar is survived by his wife, Linda Sprowl; daughter, Melanie Miller; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jessica Sprowl; his mother, Virginia Dyer Sprowl, all of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Maggie Miller and Zoey Sprowl; and a brother, Roger Neal Sprowl, of Moss, TN.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 7th, 2019.

Visitation is Wednesday 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.