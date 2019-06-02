Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EDGAR EVAN SPROWL, JR

on 02/06/2019 |

Edgar Evan Sprowl , Jr., 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 5th, at his home.

Edgar was born in Barren County, KY on September 13, 1949, a son of Virginia (Dyer) Sprowl, of Tompkinsville, KY and the late Edgar Evan Sprowl , Sr.

On March 10, 1973, he was united in marriage to Linda Biggerstaff at Tompkinsville Church of Christ by Bro. Darrell Beard.

He worked at South Central Bank in Tompkinsville from January 1972 until his retirement in January 2016.

Edgar is survived by his wife, Linda Sprowl; daughter, Melanie Miller; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jessica Sprowl; his mother, Virginia Dyer Sprowl, all of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Maggie Miller and Zoey Sprowl; and a brother, Roger Neal Sprowl, of Moss, TN.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 7th, 2019.

Visitation is Wednesday 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EDGAR EVAN SPROWL, JR”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

MARY DEE CARTER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:46 AM CST on February 06, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 08, 2019

Special Statement

Issued:
10:19 AM EST on February 06, 2019
Expires:
9:45 AM CST on February 06, 2019
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
65°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/06 90%
High 67° / Low 61°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Thursday 02/07 100%
High 71° / Low 24°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Friday 02/08 0%
High 34° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.