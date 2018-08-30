on 08/30/2018 |

Edith Cox Logsdon, 84, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Signature Health Care, Horse Cave. She was born June 19, 1934 in Brownsville to the late Edward and Ella Kerr Cox and was the widow of Lloyd Logsdon. She was a homemaker, former employee of Mammoth Cave Garment Co. and member of Little Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers, George Cox, Ohio, Charles Gipson, Horse Cave; two sisters, Lucy Logsdon and Hazel Hunt, both of Cave City; a grandson, Jason Logsdon and his wife Telisha; two great–grandsons, Riley and Oakley Logsdon.

Funeral services with Greg Gore officiating will be at 2 PM, Saturday, September 1st at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in Campground Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 5 to 8 PM on Friday and after 9 AM on Saturday until time of service.