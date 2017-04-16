Edith Doan Jewell, 43, of Brownsville passed away at 3:17 PM April 11, 2017 at her home.

The Jefferson County native was a housewife and mother. She was a daughter of the late David A. Doan Sr. and Lettie Pennington Doan Wilson of Glasgow, who survives.

Also surviving are her husband, Johnny Stephens; two daughters, Heaven Stephens and Sara Stephens both of Brownsville; two brothers, David Doan Jr. (Tonya) of Brownsville and Chris Doan of Glasgow; and four sisters, Angela Burd (Josh) of Glasgow, Martha Lindsey (Phillip) of Bowling Green, Michelle Williamson of Sevierville, TN and Jessica Keyes (Matt) of Cave City.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Lambert Cemetery. Visitation will begin at Noon Saturday.