Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Edith Doan Jewell

on 04/16/2017 |
Obituaries

Edith Doan Jewell

Edith Doan Jewell, 43, of Brownsville passed away at 3:17 PM April 11, 2017 at her home.

The Jefferson County native was a housewife and mother. She was a daughter of the late David A. Doan Sr. and Lettie Pennington Doan Wilson of Glasgow, who survives.

Also surviving are her husband, Johnny Stephens; two daughters, Heaven Stephens and Sara Stephens both of Brownsville; two brothers, David Doan Jr. (Tonya) of Brownsville and Chris Doan of Glasgow; and four sisters, Angela Burd (Josh) of Glasgow, Martha Lindsey (Phillip) of Bowling Green, Michelle Williamson of Sevierville, TN and Jessica Keyes (Matt) of Cave City.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Lambert Cemetery. Visitation will begin at Noon Saturday.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Jeff Brent

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital