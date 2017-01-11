on 11/01/2017 |

Edith Elizabeth White, 82, of Glasgow died Monday, October 30, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Harry Hunter and Lilliam Rose McClusky Houchens and the wife of the late Cecil Daniel White. Mrs. White was of the Baptist faith and retired from T. J. Samson Community Hospital where she worked in the snack bar.

Survivors include a daughter Star McClard (Richard) of Glasgow; a son Charles Embry (Karen) of Cave City, KY; 2 grandsons Terrell McClard of Lexington, KY and Chuck Embry (Wendy) of Cave City, KY; a great grandson Hunter Embry of Cave City; a brother Stanley Houchens of Glasgow; a sister Wanda Decker (Steve) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 brothers Haskell, Eugene and Clifton Houchens.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 4:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.