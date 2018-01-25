Logo


EDITH JO DENHAM

on 01/25/2018

Edith Jo Denham, 57 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late J.R. Hurt and Thelma Jean Bowman Young who survives. She was a home child care provider and a member of Faith United Methodist Church.

Her survivors include her husband Kenneth Denham; two daughters, Wendy Essig (Clay) and Jamie Basham (Mark); one son, Trent Denham; six grandchildren, Sydney Jo, Willow, Katrina, Breanna, Serenity, Emma.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday Jan. 29 at Faith United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave Ste. 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101

