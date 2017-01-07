Edmon Tomes, 95, of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on January 5, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. The Butler County native was born on December 24, 1921, to the late Frank and Una Tomes. He was married to his devoted wife of almost seventy years, Vera Davis Tomes, who preceded him in death.

Edmon was a carpenter, of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

He leaves to honor his memory, two sons, Frank Tomes (Alvetta) of Brownsville, KY, Arlon Tomes (Teri) of Lindale, TX; two daughters, Renetta Key Wilson (Marvin) of Celina, TX and Marcia Luckabaugh Davis (Roger) of Bowling Green, KY; eleven grandchildren, Todd Key (Barbara), Doug Tomes (Pam), Keith Tomes (Christy), Marty Wilson, Gina Wilson, Brad Key (Crystal), Kimi Johns (Steve), Sherri Forester (Paul), Lisa Hunt (Paul), Jake Tomes (Tara), Brett Luckabaugh (Devan) and several great and great-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Arlon Tomes, Jr. and two sons-in-law, Larry Stinson Key and Robert Keith Luckabaugh.

Interment will be in Sunny Point Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Monday, January 9, 2017

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel