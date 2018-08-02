Logo


EDMONSON COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER ASSAULTING TWO BGPD POLICE OFFICERS, STEALING AN SUV AND A NEARLY NINE HOUR STANDOFF WITH KSP

on 02/08/2018

A man considered as “wanted” was taken into custody after a nearly nine hour standoff with police.

Early Wednesday morning, Gerald Bova, of Warren County, walked outside to get into his 2012 Avalanche, when he was knocked over the head with a blunt object.  An altercation then ensued, but the man was able to take Bova’s keys and steal his truck.  The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that earlier that morning the man, identified as 40 year old Christopher Spencer, had fled after assaulting two Bowling Green Police Officers and they were assisting BGPD in the search.

The search for Spencer led KSP to at a residence on Black Gold, Road in Edmonson County, shortly after 7:00am.  When they arrived they found the stolen vehicle in the driveway.

KSP made several attempts to communicate with Spencer, including calling him.  The KSP Special Response Team was called in and just before 4:00pm multiple rounds of gas canisters were deployed into the residence.  Spencer exited the residence, but refused to obey verbal commands to comply and lay on the ground.  A taser was deployed by a member of the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team, and Spencer was taken into custody without further incident.

Spencer was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of Robbery 1st Degree and Theft Over $10,00 (Automobile), Resisting Arrest,

Spencer was also served with Meade County warrant for Failure To Appear, a Complaint Warrant from Jefferson County Court for Assault 4th Degree, another Jefferson County Complaint Warrant for Assault 4th Degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

Troopers on scene were assisted by Edmonson County EMS, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department, and Brownsville City Police Department

 

