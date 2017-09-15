Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EDMONSON COUNTY MAN INDICTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 09/15/2017 |

An Edmonson County man has been indicted on child porn charges.

56 year old Howard Baird, of Brownsvillew, as charged in a five-count Indictment with four counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of the conduct and one count of possessing child pornography that had been transported in interstate commerce by any means, including by computer. According to the Indictment, the activity took place between May of 2009 and May of 2015, in Edmonson County.

If convicted at trial, Baird faces a sentence of no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years for each of counts one through four, and no more than ten years in prison for count five. Further, the penalties include up to a life term of supervised release and a fine of up to $1,250,000.

This case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office and the investigation is being handled by the Department of Homeland Security and Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Bowling Green Police Department.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EDMONSON COUNTY MAN INDICTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is DOUG AND MARTHA HAWKS  Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
72°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/15 10%
High 87° / Low 61°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/16 10%
High 83° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 09/17 20%
High 84° / Low 63°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.