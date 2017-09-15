EDMONSON COUNTY MAN INDICTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 09/15/2017 |

An Edmonson County man has been indicted on child porn charges.

56 year old Howard Baird, of Brownsvillew, as charged in a five-count Indictment with four counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of the conduct and one count of possessing child pornography that had been transported in interstate commerce by any means, including by computer. According to the Indictment, the activity took place between May of 2009 and May of 2015, in Edmonson County.

If convicted at trial, Baird faces a sentence of no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years for each of counts one through four, and no more than ten years in prison for count five. Further, the penalties include up to a life term of supervised release and a fine of up to $1,250,000.

This case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office and the investigation is being handled by the Department of Homeland Security and Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Bowling Green Police Department.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.