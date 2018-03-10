EDMONTON MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

on 10/03/2018 |

On September 30th, 2018 at approximately 11:24 AM CST Trooper Ricky Cross and Deputy Josh Neal executed a search warrant at a residence five miles east of Edmonton on Billy Sparks Rd. While searching the residence units located methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, straws, baggies and digital scales.

43 year old Jeffrey Campbell of Edmonton was located inside the residence. Trooper Cross arrested Campbell charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), and prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense. Campbell was Lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Trooper Cross was assisted by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department and the Cave City Police Department canine unit.