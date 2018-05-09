EDMONTON MAN PASSED OUT, CHARGED FOR COCAINE, MARIJUANA, DUI, AND NO LICENSE

on 09/05/2018 |

On Saturday at approximately 3:50 PM CST, Trooper Ricky Cross responded to the intersection of Granville Sexton Rd and East Fork Rd in reference to a subject in a Red Chevrolet Cobalt blocking the roadway. Upon arrival Trooper Cross observed the Red Cobalt parked halfway in the road.



28 year old Justin Harper of Edmonton was passed out in the driver seat, with the keys still in the ignition. Trooper Cross observed a marijuana grinder in the subject’s lap. The subject then woke up and tried to hide the grinder. Consent to search the vehicle was given resulting in a small amount of marijuana, a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine, and a straw. Following field sobriety test, administered by Trooper Cross, Harper was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI 2nd (aggravating circumstances), driving on suspended license- 1st offense (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no operators license and no registration plates. Harper was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.