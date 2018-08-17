Logo


Edmonton Will Have Huge Bicentennial Celebration 9/7-9/9

on 08/17/2018 |

It’s been 200 years since the City of Edmonton, Kentucky was established, and that’s something to celebrate. The folks in Edmonton will be doing just that with a bicentennial celebration that will span over three days, September 7th through the 9th. As expected, the Metcalfe County Natives, The Kentucky Headhunters, will headline the event, along with another local band-Otis, as well as Vinyl Radio and The Georgia Thunderbolts and many other local talents will be featured throughout the weekend.

On Friday, September the 7th, they’ll kick things off with an opening ceremony at 11am and a parade at noon. Special performances dedicated to Edmonton will also be on display. Saturday, September 8th, will be a fun-filled day, ending with a fireworks show at 10pm, and Sunday will wrap up with a potluck dinner. Of course, all of these events will take place at the historic Edmonton square. But, before the big celebration, a beauty pageant will be held on Saturday, August 25th to determine and crown Miss Edmonton Bicentennial and Miss Teen Edmonton Bicentennial. The pageant will take place at 2pm at the Metcalfe County Middle School.

