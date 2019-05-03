EDMONTON WOMAN ARRESTED AT BC DETENTION CENTER

on 03/05/2019 |

An Edmonton woman was arrested this past weekend after being found in a vehicle.

On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Barren County Detention Center in reference to an unresponsive female inside of a parked vehicle.

Officer Guy Turcotte made contact with Misty Nance, Edmonton, who was awake at the time. Turcotte asked her to step out from the vehicle so that she could be medically examined.

Officer Turcotte located methamphetamine, scales, a spoon with methamphetamine residue, rolling papers and Suboxone inside of Nance’s purse.

Nance was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking of a controlled substance, first offense; second degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Guy Turcotte arrested Nance and was assisted by Officer Andrew Moore and Lt. Aaron Cowan.