Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EDMONTON WOMAN ARRESTED AT BC DETENTION CENTER

on 03/05/2019 |

An Edmonton woman was arrested this past weekend after being found in a vehicle.

On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Barren County Detention Center in reference to an unresponsive female inside of a parked vehicle.

Officer Guy Turcotte made contact with Misty Nance, Edmonton, who was awake at the time. Turcotte asked her to step out from the vehicle so that she could be medically examined.

Officer Turcotte located methamphetamine, scales, a spoon with methamphetamine residue, rolling papers and Suboxone inside of Nance’s purse.

Nance was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking of a controlled substance, first offense; second degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Guy Turcotte arrested Nance and was assisted by Officer Andrew Moore and Lt. Aaron Cowan.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EDMONTON WOMAN ARRESTED AT BC DETENTION CENTER”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

SAMUEL MATTHEWS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
22°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 03/05 0%
High 34° / Low 16°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/06 0%
High 37° / Low 25°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 03/07 10%
High 46° / Low 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.