Edna Drucella Gilley

on 11/29/2017

Edna Drucella Gilley, 86 of the Wisdom community passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at her home.   She was the daughter of the late Daniel Walker and Olive Loren Oakes Gray.    She was a retired school teacher.   She professed her faith in Christ in 1945 at Wisdom Cumberland Presbyterian Church.  She moved her membership to Dripping Springs Baptist Church in 1952.

She is survived by  her husband H.G. Gilley and 2 sons, Barry (Nora K.) Gilley of Wisdom and Todd (Cheryl) Gilley of LaGrange.    A sister Elva Lee (Drexel) Gibson and a brother Randall (Jennie) Gray, six grandchildren, Daniel, Amanda, Matthew, Rachel, Jennifer and Jay.  Four great grandchildren, Sarah, Tatum, Zachary and Denton.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.   Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Dimple Jolly.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Smith Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Thursday and after 9:00 AM  Friday at the funeral home.

