Edna Druen Miles

on 12/24/2017 |

Edna Druen Miles, 102, of Edmonton, KY, died Friday, December 22, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Sadie Ward and William Elbert Druen and wife of the late Jack B. Miles. Mrs. Miles was a former secretary for the American Air Filter Company in Louisville. She was a member of the Pikeview Baptist Church and had attended the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include two nephews, William Robert Druen (Patricia) of Edmonton and Gilbert Druen (Georgia) of St. Louis, MO; a niece Sibyl Shelton (Ernest) of Morgantown, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Aaron (Frances) Druen and two sisters, Ruth (Robert) Parker and Frieda (John) Davis.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Buck Grove Cemetery at Ekron, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9am until 11am.

