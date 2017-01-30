Edna Elizabeth Madison Jackson, age 100, was born on May 27, 1916 in Brownsville, Kentucky to the late George and Kate Logan Madison and entered into rest on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Hospice of Southern Ky.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilee Ringley, of Bowling Green, KY and Lynn Skaggs and her husband Wavie, of Chalybeate Springs, Kentucky. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, Debbie Doyle (Steve), Steve Alan Skaggs (Jill), Lori Ringley, Eric Skaggs (Susie), Scott Skaggs (Michelle), Kristi Hartnady (Phil), and Melanie Elmore (Shane), Lisa Timm (Jared) their children, Mandy Jackson and her children, and Amy Jarvis (Jim). She is further survived by twenty-six great-grandchildren: Darren & Debbie Doyle, Shane & Jessica Doyle, Sarah & Jarrid Childress, Elliot Skaggs, Dustin and Aubrey Doyle, Daniel and Kori Skaggs, Emily and Dustin Ellis, Tyler Skaggs, Jackson Skaggs, Katie and Cody Tennison, Leah and Justin Lindsey, Nathan and Faith Elmore, Isaac Absher, Zack Hartnady, Caleb Skaggs, and Holden Skaggs; fourteen great-great grandchildren, three nieces, and one nephew. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Emmitt, and Guy Madison, one sister, Lulu Stice, one son, Jack Jackson, Jr, and one grandson, Peter Jackson.

She was known as “Edna” to some, “Mrs. Jackson,” to others, but to most, she was known as “Tiny” and “Granny.”

She was saved by the grace of God at Fairview United Baptist Church as a young girl in the late 1920’s where she became a member. She later joined Chalybeate United Baptist Church in 1941 where her mother and father were members. She later joined Broadway United Methodist Church in the mid 1950’s with her son, Jackie.

She retired from Kelly Office Systems in 1980, but stayed just as busy for the next three decades working in her yard, her family’s garden, shopping, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Interment will be at Kinser Cemetery in Chalybeate Springs, KY. Bro. Steve Doyle will be officiating.

VISITATION

1 pm – 8 pm, Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 1 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2017

Chalybeate United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2017

Chalybeate United Baptist Church