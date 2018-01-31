Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EDNA FRANCES McCANDLESS

on 01/31/2018 |

Edna Frances McCandless, 93, of Glasgow died Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the Glenview Healthcare Facility.  Born in Metcalfe County she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Lee and Bessie Moran Glover and wife of the late Clay McCandless.  Mrs. McCandless was a former employee of Handmacher in Glasgow.

Survivors include her daughter Renee Bushway (Mike) of Glasgow; a sister Betty Ellis (Mitchell) of Louisville, KY; a brother Robert Glover (Shirley) of Summer Shade and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Beasley and 4 brothers Lonnie, Roy Howard, Kenneth and Harold Glover.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, February 2, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 2:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EDNA FRANCES McCANDLESS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

PAULETTA DECKARD

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/31 10%
High 57° / Low 45°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/01 70%
High 49° / Low 18°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Friday 02/02 0%
High 31° / Low 18°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 01

Glasgow vs. Casey County Basketball (Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 01

Caverna @ Cumberland County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 02

Metcalfe County vs. Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 2 @ 5:30 PM
Fri 02

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Youth Lock-In

February 2 @ 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Fri 02

Barren County vs. Hart County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 2 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.