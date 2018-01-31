on 01/31/2018 |

Edna Frances McCandless, 93, of Glasgow died Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the Glenview Healthcare Facility. Born in Metcalfe County she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Lee and Bessie Moran Glover and wife of the late Clay McCandless. Mrs. McCandless was a former employee of Handmacher in Glasgow.

Survivors include her daughter Renee Bushway (Mike) of Glasgow; a sister Betty Ellis (Mitchell) of Louisville, KY; a brother Robert Glover (Shirley) of Summer Shade and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Beasley and 4 brothers Lonnie, Roy Howard, Kenneth and Harold Glover.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, February 2, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.