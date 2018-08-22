on 08/22/2018 |

Edna Jean Young, 87, of Glasgow, died Wednesday August 22, 2018 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Dwight and Mattie Elizabeth Lewis Siddens and was the wife of the late John Wayne Young. Mrs. Young was retired from Handmacher Co. and had attended the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter Teresa Young Steenbergen of Glasgow; a granddaughter, Shannon Shirley and husband John of Glasgow; 2 great-grandchildren, Annmarie and Jacob Shirley and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Ann Dixon and two brothers, Harold and John Lewis Siddens.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5pm until 8pm and Sunday morning until time for the service.