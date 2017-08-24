on 08/24/2017 |

Edna Lee Dickerson, 89 of Glasgow died Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Clem Jones and Sarah Houchens Jones. Mrs. Dickerson was a homemaker and member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors a son Ron Dickerson (Debbie) of Glasgow; 1 granddaughter Kylie Grace Dickerson of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Donald Dickerson.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday August 26, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am until time for services at the funeral home. Family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.