on 09/21/2017 |

Edna Mae Clark Chapman, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital with her family around her. She was born October 13, 1941 in Barren County to the late Raymond Lawrence and Gracie Ellen Emmitt Clark. She married William “Red” Chapman on March 8, 1956. Mr. Chapman preceded her in death on May 24, 2017

She is survived by; two sons: Charles “Buck” Chapman (Penny) and Roy Chapman (Janetta); four daughters: Kathy Carmicle, Brenda Smith (Tim), Donitta Tyler (John) and Mamie Flowers; eighteen grandchildren; one special grandson: Jimmy Daugherty; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; two brothers: Albert Clark and Lowell Clark (Sarah); one sister: Lenora Sexton Hornback; two sister-in-laws: Betty Vibbert (Jr.) and Annie Moock (Larry): one brother-in-law: David Chapman; Several nieces and nephews, friends and extended family also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son: James “Obie” Chapman; one grandson: Jason Lee York; three great grandsons, Zachery, Dylan and Jaxon Payne; two great granddaughters: Katie Mae Smith and Cheyanne Payne; three sisters: Francis Boothe, Loretta Bell and Margie Marie Clark; her step-mother: Lizzie Clark Price; two sons-in-law: Glendell Carmicle and Leon Flowers.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 24, 2017at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home after 5:00 P.M. Friday and after 9:00 A.M. Saturday and until time for funeral Sunday.