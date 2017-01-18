Edna Mae Wright, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, January 16th, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Edna was born in West Virginia on July 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Virgie Mae (Calhoun) Wamsley and William Rymer Starcher.

She was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church. She was a retired Aid at Nursing Homes.

On July 31, 1965, she married Averil Robert Wright, who precedes her in death. Edna is also preceded in death by one son, James Hart; three brothers, Rush Starcher, David Wamsley and James Wamsley; two sisters, Margaret Spangler and Dorthy Casada; one great grandchild, Noah Wilborn.

Edna is survived by six daughters, Lisa Birdsell and husband, Bob, of Glasgow, KY; Tammy Poore, and husband, James, of Tompkinsville, KY; Sally Ethridge, and husband, Barry, of Tompkinsville, KY;

Jill Wilborn, and husband, Stanley, of Mt. Hermon, KY; Sarah Wilborn, and husband, Jimmie, of Tompkinsville, KY and Vicki Davis, of Louisville, KY; four sons Odell Hart, and wife, Connie, of Glasgow, KY; Mark Wright, and wife, Stella, of West Virginia; Mike Wright, of Indiana ; Mikey Hart, and wife, Cindy, of Mt. Hermon, KY; 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Edna is also survived by two sisters, Jean Snyder, of Perry, Ohio; Sarah Watson, of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held at Bethlehem Methodist Church at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20th, 2017.

Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-12 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.