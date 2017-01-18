Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EDNA MAE WRIGHT

on 01/18/2017 |
Obituaries

candleimage

Edna Mae Wright, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, January 16th, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Edna was born in West Virginia on July 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Virgie Mae (Calhoun) Wamsley and William Rymer Starcher.

She was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church. She was a retired Aid at Nursing Homes.

On July 31, 1965, she married Averil Robert Wright, who precedes her in death. Edna is also preceded in death by one son, James Hart; three brothers, Rush Starcher, David Wamsley and James Wamsley; two sisters, Margaret Spangler and Dorthy Casada; one great grandchild, Noah Wilborn.

Edna is survived by six daughters, Lisa Birdsell and husband, Bob, of Glasgow, KY; Tammy Poore, and husband, James, of Tompkinsville, KY; Sally Ethridge, and husband, Barry, of Tompkinsville, KY;

Jill Wilborn, and husband, Stanley, of Mt. Hermon, KY; Sarah Wilborn, and husband, Jimmie, of Tompkinsville, KY and Vicki Davis, of Louisville, KY; four sons Odell Hart, and wife, Connie, of Glasgow, KY; Mark Wright, and wife, Stella, of West Virginia; Mike Wright, of Indiana ; Mikey Hart, and wife, Cindy, of Mt. Hermon, KY; 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Edna is also survived by two sisters, Jean Snyder, of Perry, Ohio; Sarah Watson, of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held at Bethlehem Methodist Church at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20th, 2017.

Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-12 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

LISA RAYBURN

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital