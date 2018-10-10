on 10/10/2018 |

Edna P. Denham age 89, of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on June 22, 1929 to the late Owen and Mae Johnson Campbell. She was married to the late Conard Denham.

Edna was a homemaker and a seamstress for Brownsville Manufacturing. She was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Andrew Denham (Teresa) of Brownsville; four grandchildren, Chris Johnson (Tonya), Jason Denham (Jackie), Jennifer Brizendine (Matt) and Joey Denham (Amanda); one step grandson, Jason Bostick (Jennifer); eleven great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Campbell (Janie) and Danny Campbell (Margie) both of Brownsville; two sisters, Evelyn ‘Ethel’ Campbell and Jeanette Cowles (Bobby) both of Louisville and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Johnson; two brothers and three sisters.

Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 pm – 8 pm, Thursday, October 11, 2018

9am-10:30 am, Friday, October 12, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Friday, October 12, 2018

Oak Grove United Baptist Church