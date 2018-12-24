EDWARD BOTTS MYERS (UPDATED)

on 12/24/2018 |

Edward Botts Myers, known to all as Botts, age 92, went to his heavenly home Saturday, December 22, 2018 after a brief illness. He was at home surrounded by many of his loving family. Botts was born at home on November 17, 1926 in Bruce, KY, the only child of the late Willie and Mayme Eaton Myers. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran. Botts was a graduate of Western Kentucky University where he obtained his Rank 1. He was a retired school teacher, owner of the A&W Root Beer Stand, manager for the state park system, and a driver for Gillie Hyde Ford in his early retirement. Botts was a member of Glasgow Bible Church where served faithfully as an Elder and Sunday School teacher and shared his beautiful tenor voice in the choir. He was an avid UK and Glasgow Scottie sports fan and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Betty Jo Walker Myers, children: Joe David Myers (Lily), Jeff Myers (Ginny), Kim Myers (Laura Michael), and Kellye Bishop (Carl); grandchildren: Joe Myers (Darlene), Holly Myers, Joseph Myers, Travis Bishop, Trace Bishop (girlfriend Kallie Bellamy), Daniel Ray (Amy), Nicole Ray (Gene), Da’Kayda Myers, and Rivez Michael; four great grandchildren: Dustin and Corey Lawson, Arizona and Isriel Ray; sister-in-law Judy Walker, several nieces and nephews, and his four-legged sidekick Persey. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Tyler Grant Bishop, and brother-in-law Jackie Walker.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 AM at the A. F. Crow & Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 Noon to 8:00 PM and on Friday until time for the service.

The family would like to offer special thanks to nurses J.D. Walden, Chris Brown, and Robin Lawson and the staff of T.J. Samson Hospice for their care and support.

Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made as memorial contributions to T.J. Samson Hospice.

