EDWARD D BECKNER

on 07/04/2018 |

Edward D. Beckner, 69 of Smiths Grove died Tues., July 3, 2018 at his residence.
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Murl and Lilly Belle Britt Beckner. He was an electrician for General Motors and a farmer. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and an Army veteran.

His survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandy Haynes Beckner; his son, Jason Beckner (Melissa); his daughter, Gena York (Chris); eight grandchildren, Georgia Beckner, Gavin Beckner, Lilly Miller, Gage Beckner, Caleb York, Kaden York, Kinsley York and Molly Miller; one brother, Phillip Beckner (Mary), one sister, Peggy Reynolds; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Barren River Hosparus or the Sara Cannon DDU Unit

