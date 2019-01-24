Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EDWARD EARL HARDIN

on 01/24/2019 |

Edward Earl Hardin, age 74, of Sunfish, departed this life on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on September 16, 1944 to the late Albert Lee and Flossie Whobrey Hardin. He was married to Nellie “Rita” Hardin, who survives.

He retired from Leggett and Platt as a press operator, and was a member of Sunny Point General Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Steve Earl Hardin (Trudy) of Danville; one daughter, Amanda Hardin Logsdon (Michael) of Anneta; one grandson, Kyle Hardin; two great granddaughters, Addison Doyle and Kylie Hardin and two brothers, Carl Hardin (Gladys) of Louisville and Donald Hardin of Sunfish. He was preceded in death by, four brothers, Johnny & Jessie Hardin, Norman and Harlen Meredith, and two sisters, Loveda Harris and Sally Fentress.

Interment will be in Sunny Point Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Friday, January 25, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 AM – 1 PM, Saturday, January 26, 2019

Sunny Point General Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Saturday, January 26, 2019

Sunny Point General Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EDWARD EARL HARDIN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JAMES GLOVER, SR

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
1:13 PM CST on January 24, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on January 25, 2019
Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/24 0%
High 36° / Low 13°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 01/25 0%
High 30° / Low 21°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 01/26 20%
High 41° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.