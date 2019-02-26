Logo


EDWARD “ED” JONES

on 02/26/2019


On Thursday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, Edward “Ed” Jones went to meet the Lord. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he was 80 years old.

Ed was involved in scouting for 60 years and was scout master for Troop 747 for several years. He owned and operated Two Ed’s Screen Print Shop on the square in Glasgow for 14 years. After selling the business, he enjoyed doing what he enjoyed up until the time of his death. He served on the Glasgow Highland Games Board for 15 years and during his tenure, he designed the games’ shirts, pens, and other merchandise.

Ed is survived by his wife Carolyn Bailey Jones; five children: Brian Bolton (Christy) of Conway, NC, Mary Hughes and Scott Jones of Portsmouth, VA; Amie DeWar of Virginia Beach, VA; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces, including a special niece Linda Lou Allen of Graves City, OH.

Survivors also include two step-children: Charles K. Bailey (Missy) and Denise Gore (Tal) of Glasgow; two step-grandchildren: B. J. Reneau (Sarah) and Bailey Reneau of Glasgow; two step-great-grandsons.

At Ed’s request, he will be cremated. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Glasgow Bible Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

