Edward Honeycutt 86 of Albany died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at his residence. He attended Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Honeycutt; three daughters Nell Grider of Tompkinsville, Sandra Pharis and her husband Jeff and Shari Miller and husband Alex of Cave City; two sons, David Honeycutt and wife Brenda of Glasgow and Dannie Honeycutt and wife Becky of Cave City; step-daughter, Sylvia Tallent and husband Wendell of Albany; three sisters, Doris Lawrence and Mary Johnson both of Glasgow and Jane Weaver of Grenville; three brothers, Eugene Honeycutt of Glasgow, Billy Honeycutt of Park City and Wayne Honeycutt of Hiseville. Thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and four-great-great grandchildren also surviving.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Lowhorn Honeycutt.

Funeral services for Edward Honeycutt will be held at 11am Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Talbott Funeral Home with burial in the Peolia Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9pm Thursday, January 26, 2017.