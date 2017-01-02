Edward Lee Vibbert, 58, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 1st, while in the company of family members, at his home. Edward was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 18, 1958, a son of the late Ada Louise (Bryant) and Carson Lee Vibbert. On June 22, 1979, he married Ruth Elizabeth Vibbert, who survives of Tompkinsville.

Edward is survived by two daughters, Brandy Birge, and husband, George, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Sandy Vibbert, of Tompkinsville, KY; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Birge, Hailey Birge and Kansas Sunshine Vibbert. Edward is also survived by a sister, Sherry Ann Harrison, and husband, Kevin, of Tompkinsville, KY., two brothers, Royce Dale Vibbert, and wife, Teresa, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Steven Louis Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017.Visitation is Wednesday from 9:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.Burial is in Yokley Cemetery.