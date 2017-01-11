on 11/01/2017 |

Edward Meredith, age 92 of Bee Spring, departed this life on Sunday, October 29, 2017. The Edmonson County native was born on January 25, 1925 to the late Hillary Meredith and Della May Blanton Meredith. He was married to Dorothy Duvall Meredith, who preceded him in death.

Edward was a WWII Army veteran, a bus driver for Ft. Knox and a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge # 355 F&AM. He was also a member and trustee of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— one grandson, Jefty Edward “Jay” Meredith of Brownsville; one granddaughter, Latasha Meredith (Robert) of Clarksville, IN and three great grandchildren, Andrew Meredith, Stephen Oller and Jasmen Meredith. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jefty and Nicky Meredith.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Cemetery with Military rites by Nesbit Alexander VFW# 6937.

Funeral services for Edward Meredith will be at 1 pm, Tuesday, October 31 , 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm, Monday, October 30, 2017 and from 9 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Masonic service will be at 7PM Monday, October 30, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel by Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge # 355 F&AM.