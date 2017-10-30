on 10/30/2017 |

Edward Meredith, age 92 of Bee Spring, departed this life on Sunday, October 29, 2017. The Edmonson County native was born on January 25, 1925 to the late Hillary Meredith and Della May Blanton Meredith. He was married to Dorothy Duvall Meredith, who preceded him in death.

Edward was a WWII Army veteran, a bus driver for Ft. Knox and a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge # 355 F&AM. He was also a member and trustee of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— one grandson, Jefty Edward “Jay” Meredith of Brownsville; one granddaughter, Latasha Meredith (Robert) of Clarksville, IN and three great grandchildren, Andrew Meredith, Stephen Oller and Jasmen Meredith. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jefty and Nicky Meredith.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Cemetery with Military rites by Nesbit Alexander VFW# 6937.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Monday, October 30, 2017

9 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

MASONIC SERVICE

7 pm, Monday, October 30, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

By- Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge # 355 F&AM

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, October 31 , 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel