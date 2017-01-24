Edward Mudd 37 of Louisville departed this life Friday, January 20, 2017 in Louisville, Ky. The Edmonson County, Ky native was born October 6, 1979 to the late James Edward Mudd and Margaret Dement Mudd who survived of Wingfield, KY. He was an inventory clerk for Honeywell. He was an Episcopalian and an Army Veteran.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory, his girlfriend, Stacy Kruezer of Louisville; one son, Nick Mudd; one daughter, Abby Mudd both of Louisville; one brother, Matthew Mudd of Bowling Green; two sisters, Tonya Perkins of Festus, Missouri, Billie Jo Holman of Bowling Green and his children’ s mother, Jennifer Mudd of Louisville.

Visitation for Edward Mudd will be from 4PM to 7PM Wednesday at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Edward Mudd Memorial Fund; c/o Patton Funeral funeral home.