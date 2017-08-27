on 08/27/2017 |

Edward Riddle, age 88 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital. Edward was born on November 22, 1928 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Carl and Ocie Wright Riddle. He was a longtime farmer and of the Baptist Faith. He was united in marriage to the former Ruby Hickey on February 07, 1947 in Burkesville, KY. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Riddle, one son, Richard Riddle, an d two siblings, Herman Riddle and Jewell Ferguson.

Survivors Include:

His wife of 70 years- Ruby Hickey Riddle of Burkesville, KY

Three Sons- Bobby Riddle and his wife Teresa, Donnie Riddle and his wife Patty, and Darrell Riddle all of Burkesville, KY

Three Sisters- Lucy Nation and Wanda Scott and her husband Jimmy all of Burkesville, KY and Elvie Hoots and her husband Carmen of New Castle, IN

Three Brothers- Clarence Riddle and his wife Kathleen, and Kenneth Riddle and his wife Sue all of Albany, KY, and Clifford Riddle and his wife Linda of Burkesville, KY

Eleven Grandchildren- Darren Riddle, Stephanie Cash, Todd Riddle, Shawn Riddle, Sonya May, Haley Stotts, Coti Groce, Darby Riddle, Kyna Capps, Tim Perkins, Tina Blackburn

Twenty-Two Great Grandchildren- Kyle Blackburn, Jordan Cash, Jacob Riddle, Jonah Blackburn, Tanner Perkins, Blake Cash, Patrick Riddle, Ben Blackburn, Kaylee Capps, Pierce Stotts, Lexi Stotts, Easton Groce, Beckham Groce, Mason Strong, Kyle Riddle, Matthew Riddle, Joshua Riddle, Derek Riddle, Samuel Riddle, Kenady May, Landry May, Colton Sattler

One Great Great Grandchild- Kyndrix Riddle

and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Modoc Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 1:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Modoc Cemetery Fund and may be left at the funeral home.