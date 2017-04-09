Edward W. Brooks, 82, of Summer Shade, KY, formerly of Urbana, Fisher & St Joseph, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Illinois the son of the late Les and Mintie Hunt Brooks. He was a retired homebuilder and farmer. He attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Alice Basham Brooks; 2 sons David Brooks (Lisa) of St. Joseph, IL and Jeff Brooks of Summer Shade, KY; 3 daughters, Connie Blacker (Larry) of Inverness, FL, Linda Flickinger (Jim) of Glasgow, KY and Cindy Fox of Jasper, IN; 1 brother, James Brooks of IL; 1 sister, Ann Hood of IL; 9 grandchildren, Danny Blacker (Crissy), Matt Blacker (Vicki), Joey Blacker, Jim-Bob Flickinger, Chanda England (Josh), Justin Flickinger (Misty), Celee Wyatt (Billy), Jamie Brooks (Nichole) and Abby Brooks; 3 step grandchildren, Tristan, Tyler and Tanner Key; 14 great grandchildren, Madison, Andrew, Noah and Lexie Blacker, Kora, Ryan, and Tessa England, Jake, Khloe, Eli and Andrew Flickinger, Kinley Wyatt, Hailey and Lilly Brooks; Several nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Buddy, Maggie, Rally and Annie. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant son, a brother, 2 step brothers, a sister, 2 step sisters and a nephew.

Mr. Brooks wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contribution may be made to your local Humane Society or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.