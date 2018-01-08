Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Edwin Alan Beals

on 08/01/2018 |

Edwin Alan Beals, 83, of Glasgow, died Tuesday July 31, 2018 at his home.  The Barren County native was the son of Clifton Campbell Beals and Ruby Proffitt Bradford.

Alan married his wife who survives him, Ernestine McClard June 11, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Donna Frances Beals.

Alan was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.  He was a farmer, worked for various farm implement companies, and eventually retired from Averitt Express.  One of his favorite past times was his woodworking shop where he replaced tool handles for “If it’s Broke, I can Handle It.”

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 sons, Alan Lynn Beals (Charlotte), Timothy Neal Beals (Kelly) and Jeffrey Carroll Beals all of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren Mary Kateland Long (Josh) of Chicago, Matthew Alexander Beals (Katherine) of Bowling Green, Catherine Lynn Beals of Glasgow, Alan Campbell Beals of West Monroe, LA, Jeffrey Chance Beals of Glasgow and Hallie Frances Beals of Glasgow; a sister Georgia Beth Beals Albany of Glasgow and 2 nieces, Billie Albany Scroggins and Dani Albany Lott

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, August 3rd at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with the burial of his cremains in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 10:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.

 

Family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the South Green St. Church of Christ in Glasgow.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Edwin Alan Beals”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

ASANI HOWARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
76°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/01 40%
High 78° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/02 40%
High 83° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/03 40%
High 86° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.