08/01/2018

Edwin Alan Beals, 83, of Glasgow, died Tuesday July 31, 2018 at his home. The Barren County native was the son of Clifton Campbell Beals and Ruby Proffitt Bradford.

Alan married his wife who survives him, Ernestine McClard June 11, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Donna Frances Beals.

Alan was a member of the South Green St. Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a farmer, worked for various farm implement companies, and eventually retired from Averitt Express. One of his favorite past times was his woodworking shop where he replaced tool handles for “If it’s Broke, I can Handle It.”

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 sons, Alan Lynn Beals (Charlotte), Timothy Neal Beals (Kelly) and Jeffrey Carroll Beals all of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren Mary Kateland Long (Josh) of Chicago, Matthew Alexander Beals (Katherine) of Bowling Green, Catherine Lynn Beals of Glasgow, Alan Campbell Beals of West Monroe, LA, Jeffrey Chance Beals of Glasgow and Hallie Frances Beals of Glasgow; a sister Georgia Beth Beals Albany of Glasgow and 2 nieces, Billie Albany Scroggins and Dani Albany Lott

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, August 3rd at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with the burial of his cremains in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.

Family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the South Green St. Church of Christ in Glasgow.